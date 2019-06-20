Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DiMaso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony DiMaso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony DiMaso Obituary
Anthony DiMaso, age 49, at rest on June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline (nee Betka). Loving father of Sophia and Christian. Dear son of Vito and Sandy (nee Angiulo) DiMaso. Fond brother of Rina (Nick) Guzzino. Dear uncle of Gabriella and Anthony. Son in law of Kuba and Eva Betka. Please omit flowers. Visitation Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Friday, beginning at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Park Ridge, for 12:30 p.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cumberland Chapels
Download Now