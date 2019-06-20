|
Anthony DiMaso, age 49, at rest on June 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Caroline (nee Betka). Loving father of Sophia and Christian. Dear son of Vito and Sandy (nee Angiulo) DiMaso. Fond brother of Rina (Nick) Guzzino. Dear uncle of Gabriella and Anthony. Son in law of Kuba and Eva Betka. Please omit flowers. Visitation Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge. Funeral Friday, beginning at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. and will then proceed to St. Paul of the Cross Church, Park Ridge, for 12:30 p.m. Mass. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019