Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Mary Seat of Wisdom Church
Park Ridge, IL
View Map

Anthony DiSilvestro

Anthony DiSilvestro Obituary
Anthony "Tony" DiSilvestro, age 90. Devoted husband of the late Matilde nee Colantonio; beloved father of Dino DiSilvestro and Mary (Antonio) Iannotta; loving grandfather of Gaetano Iannotta; dear brother of Elisa (the late Joe) Forte and Ray (the late Mary Ann) DiSilvestro; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 3:00 until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Friday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to Mary Seat of Wisdom Church in Park Ridge, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery, Crucifixion Garden Mausoleum. Lifetime member of Local 150 IUOE; St. Stephen St. Vincent Society, Molisani Nel Mondo. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2020
