Anthony E. Faklis
1924 - 2020
Anthony E. Faklis, age 96, of Joliet passed peacefully on November 6, 2020 with his family by his side. Retired Captain C.P.D., Anthony was born on November 4, 1924 in Chicago, IL and 40 years later made Joliet, IL his home. After dealing with Lewey Body Dementia for several years, he retired from the Chicago Police Department, completing 31 years of service. Captain Faklis held several field and staff assignments during his service with the C.P.D. Anthony also retired from the US Army in 1960. During WWII he was wounded and received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star with Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge and an Army Commendation Medal.

Anthony is survived by his beloved wife, Halina Faklis; beloved daughters; Laura (Bob) Thomas and Linda (Michael) Marszalik; granddaughter, Linda (Jan) Gogliotti-Nazal; five great-grandchildren; sister, Theodora (Donald) Doogan; stepdaughter, Monika (Piotr) Olbrys and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Thomas and Fidalma Faklis; grandchildren, Joseph Marszalik, Laura Digioia, and James Marszalik; sister, Angeline (Stephen) Poturica and two brothers, Peter and Kemon Faklis.

Per Anthony's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Obituary and tributes for Anthony E. Faklis at www.tezakfuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to:



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tezak's Home to Celebrate Life
1211 Plainfield Road
Joliet, IL 60435
(815) 722-0524
