Anthony "Tony" E. Mazzini, 83, of Des Plaines, IL passed away in his home on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Tony is survived by his wife Pamela A. Mazzini; son Anthony (Korrin) Anderson; grandchildren Brady, Colby and Acey; brother in-law Stephen (Lorrie) Bailey; nieces and nephews Briana (Peter) Singer, Brigitte; sister in-law, Mary Beth (Randy) Williams; brother in-law Greg Olson; nieces and nephews Taylor and Bailey; and countless friends.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws; Ed and Ann Bailey and his sister in-law Barbara Olson.
Memorial mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church 301 S I Oka Ave. Mount Prospect, IL 60056. The Very Reverend Dr. Scott Hebden will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass. For info 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.
In lieu of flowers it is respectfully requested a donation be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center in Evanston, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020