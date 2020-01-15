Home

Nelson Funeral Home - Park Ridge
820 Talcott Road
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-5122
Anthony Mazzini
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church
301 S I Oka Ave
Mt Prospect, IL
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church,
301 S I Oka Ave,
Mt Prospect, IL
Anthony E. Mazzini


1936 - 2020
Anthony E. Mazzini Obituary
Anthony "Tony" E. Mazzini, 83, of Des Plaines, IL passed away in his home on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Tony is survived by his wife Pamela A. Mazzini; son Anthony (Korrin) Anderson; grandchildren Brady, Colby and Acey; brother in-law Stephen (Lorrie) Bailey; nieces and nephews Briana (Peter) Singer, Brigitte; sister in-law, Mary Beth (Randy) Williams; brother in-law Greg Olson; nieces and nephews Taylor and Bailey; and countless friends.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws; Ed and Ann Bailey and his sister in-law Barbara Olson.

Memorial mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St Raymond of Peñafort Catholic Church 301 S I Oka Ave. Mount Prospect, IL 60056. The Very Reverend Dr. Scott Hebden will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass. For info 847-823-5122 or www.nelsonfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers it is respectfully requested a donation be made to the Kellogg Cancer Center in Evanston, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
