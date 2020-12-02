1/
Anthony E. Willner
Devoted husband of Margaret "Peg", nee O'Neill for 64 years; Loving father of Kathy (Tom) Byrne, the late Michael, Colleen (Chris) Konecki, and Tony (Desiree) Willner; Proud grandpa of Mike (Amanda), Tom (Kate), Jack, Joe, Matt, Michelle, Madeline, Cal, Anthony, Isabel, and Abigail; Dear great-grandpa of Andrew, Maeve, Colin, Jane, and Connor; Cherished son of the late Anthony and Margaret; Beloved brother of the late Frances, late Robert, Joe, late Dan, Martin (Linda), late Andrew "Butch" (Mary), and Margaret (Stanley) Eighner; Fond brother-in-law of the late Thomas (late Alice) O'Neill, and Maureen (Mark) Shields; Cherished uncle and cousin of many, and special friend to all at Saugany Lake, IN; Visitation Thursday 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Funeral Friday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady at St. Germaine Church, 9711 S. Kolin Ave. Oak Lawn, IL; Mass 11:00 a.m. A live stream of the Mass is available by using this link: https://asimplestreaming.com/willner; Interment Private; In lieu of flowers, donations to either, The Courage Program www.courageprogram.org or Connor's Chances www.connorschances.com would be appreciated; For Funeral info www.curleyfuneralhome.com, or 708-422-2700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral
10:00 AM
Curley Funeral Home
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady at St. Germaine Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
