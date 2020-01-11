|
Anthony Francis "Tony" Perry; longtime developer and community leader. Marmion Military Academy and University Of Notre Dame graduate. Loving husband of Elinore "Ellie" nee Rendina; dear father of Elizabeth (Dan) Lamore, Lauren (Dennis) Wiley, Thomas (Ricardo) Perry, Joseph Perry, Anne (Eddie) Figus; proud grandfather of 3 grandsons and 3 granddaughters.
Visitation 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, 295 Main St NW, Bourbonnais. Funeral mass 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church, 308 E Marsile, Bourbonnais. In lieu of flowers, donations to Memory Care Unit at Manteno Veterans Home. Info. 815.932.1214 www.clancygernon.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 11, 2020