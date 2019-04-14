|
|
Anthony R. Grazioso, (Ret. CPD), dear husband of the late Virginia nee McAndrews. Beloved father of Anthony J. (Elizabeth) Grazioso. Cherished grandfather of Jacob and Lucas. Loving brother of Joseph (BarBara) Grazioso. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Antonette nee Gilio. Fond uncle of many. Visitation Wednesday April 17, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) & Lincoln St. Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Friedrichs Funeral Home (847) 255-7800 or www.FriedrichsFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019