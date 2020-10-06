Anthony H. Irmen, 86, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Arlene, nee Sanders for 65 years; loving father of Michele Irmen Fleming and Lynn Owens; proud grandfather of Alison (David) Wargin, Ashley (Mitchell) Johnson, Andrew Fleming, and Arlene Fleming; doting papa to Keely and Sean Wargin; cherished son of the late John and Vivian; fond brother of Marianne, Paul, and the late John, Francis, Mary Breger, Celine Lazzara, and Lillian Lange; devoted brother in law of Ronald (Nancy) Sanders, Marianne (Edward) Laga, and the late Wayne (Betty) Sanders; uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral from Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL Monday 10:30 a.m. to St. Isaac Jogues Church. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimer's Association
