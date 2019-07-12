Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
The Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Iosco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Iosco Jr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Iosco Jr. Obituary
Born into this life June 27, 1926. Born into eternal life July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Carbonaro) for 71 wonderful years. Dearest father of The Honorable Anthony A. "Terry" (Debra), Denise and Beth Ann. Adored "Pa" of Alexandra (William Szepi) and Kristen Sobo and Vincent Tarallo Jr. Devoted son of Bertha (nee Satzke) and Anthony Iosco Sr. (Melrose Park Police Chief 1960-1967). Much loved brother of the late Vito "Sonny", the late Joseph "Midge" (the late Alma) and Vito "Buddy" (Ida). As close as a brother to his cousins Vito Malpier and Eric Baumgart. Affectionate son-in-law of the late Alfred and the late Mary (nee Lombardi) Carbonaro. Admired uncle of Sandy, Joey, Loriann, John, JoLynn and Theresa Marie Iosco, the late Freddy and the late Ricky Carbonaro and especially cherished by Michael Carbonaro.

Tony was born and raised in Melrose Park and served his hometown as a devoted police officer for 37 years, retiring from the department in 1989 but always remaining a policeman in heart and soul. Funeral Services Tuesday 9 from Carbonara Funeral Home, 1515 N. 25th Avenue Melrose Park, to The Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Mass 10. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 at Carbonara Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carbonara Funeral Home
Download Now