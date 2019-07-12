|
Born into this life June 27, 1926. Born into eternal life July 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Carbonaro) for 71 wonderful years. Dearest father of The Honorable Anthony A. "Terry" (Debra), Denise and Beth Ann. Adored "Pa" of Alexandra (William Szepi) and Kristen Sobo and Vincent Tarallo Jr. Devoted son of Bertha (nee Satzke) and Anthony Iosco Sr. (Melrose Park Police Chief 1960-1967). Much loved brother of the late Vito "Sonny", the late Joseph "Midge" (the late Alma) and Vito "Buddy" (Ida). As close as a brother to his cousins Vito Malpier and Eric Baumgart. Affectionate son-in-law of the late Alfred and the late Mary (nee Lombardi) Carbonaro. Admired uncle of Sandy, Joey, Loriann, John, JoLynn and Theresa Marie Iosco, the late Freddy and the late Ricky Carbonaro and especially cherished by Michael Carbonaro.
Tony was born and raised in Melrose Park and served his hometown as a devoted police officer for 37 years, retiring from the department in 1989 but always remaining a policeman in heart and soul. Funeral Services Tuesday 9 from Carbonara Funeral Home, 1515 N. 25th Avenue Melrose Park, to The Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Mass 10. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-9 at Carbonara Funeral Home.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019