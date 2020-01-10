|
|
Altobello, Anthony "Tony" J., survived by his wife Rozlyn nee: Campise of 41 years to whom he was everything. He meant the world to his broken hearted family and is survived by his daughters Jamie (Mike) Gagliano, Renee (Dan) Fortuna CFD, Nicole (Andrew) Caputo and his grandsons Jasper (Jennifer) Fortuna and Nicholas Caputo, his sister and brothers, many nieces and nephews and a close knit group of lifelong friends. Please omit flowers. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Monday, prayers 9:15 a.m. at the Elms Funeral Home, 7600 W. Grand Ave., (North at 76th Ave.)Elmwood Park to St. Cyprian Church for Mass of the Christian Burial, 10:00 a.m. Entombment Chapel Hill West Cemetery. (708)453-1234
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020