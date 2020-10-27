1/1
Anthony J. Chaplick
Anthony J. Chaplick, age 83 of Chicago, IL, at rest October 24, 2020. Proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Beloved husband for 60 years to Dorothy NEE Bobek. Loving father of Julie (Michael) Novak. Proud Grampa of Jessica and Samantha Novak. Dearest son of the late Tony and Josephine. Fond brother-in-law of the late James (the late Charlene) Bobek. Dear uncle of Terri Brak Thomas, Jim Bobek and Carla McLachlan. Funeral, Thursday, October 29, 2020, 9:15 am from Ridge Funeral Home (Edward A. Tylka Manager/Director), 6620 W. Archer Ave., Chicago, IL to St. Faustina of Kowalska Church, Chicago, IL with Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 am. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery. Visitation at Ridge F.H., Wednesday, October 28th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm.

Ridge Funeral Home will adhere to current restrictions in the state of Illinois, which allows 50 or fewer guests at a time. Proper social distancing must be practiced and all guests will be required to wear face masks at all times. For info: Please call 773-586-7900 or www.ridgefh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Ridge Funeral Home
OCT
29
Funeral
09:15 AM
Ridge Funeral Home
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Faustina of Kowalska Church
Funeral services provided by
Ridge Funeral Home
6620 West Archer Ave
Chicago, IL 60638
7735867900
