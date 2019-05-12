Anthony J. Christiano passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 while surrounded by his Loving Family in the tranquility of his own home at the age of 74. Beloved Husband of Genevieve "Jennie" nee Covelli for a loving 41 years. Devoted Father of Frank, Maggie (Tony) DiPaolo and Catherine Mary "Katie" (Dan) Lewis. Loving Son of the Late Frank and the Late Katherine nee Bottigliero, Christiano. Fond Grandfather of Tony, Vincent, Dominic and Rocco. Dear Brother in Law of Margaret (Edwin) Grell, Artie (Celeste) Covelli and the Late Tony (Patti) Covelli. Dear Uncle and Great Uncle to many. Anthony served as a Police Officer in the City of Berwyn from 1974 and as a Commander prior to retiring in 2004. He also worked at the Secretary of State Office in Melrose Park until retiring 2014. Anthony was well respected by many and liked by all. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation on Monday, May 13, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 8:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Leonard Catholic Church, 3318 Clarence Avenue , Berwyn, Illinois 60402. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Anthony's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary