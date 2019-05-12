Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL 60162
(708) 449-5300
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Russo's Hillside Chapels
4500 Roosevelt Road
Hillside, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
3318 Clarence Avenue
Berwyn, IL
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Queen of Heaven
1400 South Wolf Road
Hillside, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Christiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Christiano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony J. Christiano Obituary
Anthony J. Christiano passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 while surrounded by his Loving Family in the tranquility of his own home at the age of 74. Beloved Husband of Genevieve "Jennie" nee Covelli for a loving 41 years. Devoted Father of Frank, Maggie (Tony) DiPaolo and Catherine Mary "Katie" (Dan) Lewis. Loving Son of the Late Frank and the Late Katherine nee Bottigliero, Christiano. Fond Grandfather of Tony, Vincent, Dominic and Rocco. Dear Brother in Law of Margaret (Edwin) Grell, Artie (Celeste) Covelli and the Late Tony (Patti) Covelli. Dear Uncle and Great Uncle to many. Anthony served as a Police Officer in the City of Berwyn from 1974 and as a Commander prior to retiring in 2004. He also worked at the Secretary of State Office in Melrose Park until retiring 2014. Anthony was well respected by many and liked by all. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation on Monday, May 13, 2019 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, Illinois (Located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 8:30 a.m. proceeding to St. Leonard Catholic Church, 3318 Clarence Avenue , Berwyn, Illinois 60402. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Anthony's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now