Anthony J. Citera, age 80, of Lincolnwood. Beloved husband of Marcia nee Cook for 48 wonderful years. Devoted father to Peter (Karen) Citera. Cherished Grandfather to Anthony James Citera. Loving brother to Michael Citera, and Allen (Lynda) Citera. Dear nephew of Rita Dolan. Anthony was a co-founder of Torists International S.S and member of many other Sherlockian Societies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Friends are invited to share condolences to Anthony's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.