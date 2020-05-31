Anthony J. Citera
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Citera, age 80, of Lincolnwood. Beloved husband of Marcia nee Cook for 48 wonderful years. Devoted father to Peter (Karen) Citera. Cherished Grandfather to Anthony James Citera. Loving brother to Michael Citera, and Allen (Lynda) Citera. Dear nephew of Rita Dolan. Anthony was a co-founder of Torists International S.S and member of many other Sherlockian Societies. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. Friends are invited to share condolences to Anthony's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com. Please call 773-736-3833 for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved