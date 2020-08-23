Anthony J. "Tony" Cossa, age 85, of Elmhurst, Army Veteran, Retired from Lucent Technologies as an Electrical Engineer with 40 years of service; beloved husband of Gloria R., nee Stella; loving father of Thomas (Karla), Catherine (Paul) Burys and Daniel (Svetlana); cherished Papa of Kristina, Sam, Kira, Garrett, Carlo, Valeria and Sofia; dear brother of the late Lena (the late Paul) Tolva; fond uncle of Maria Tolva (Mark) Mack. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
, 1140 West Jackson, Chicago, IL 60607 or the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.