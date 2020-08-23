1/2
Anthony J. Cossa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. "Tony" Cossa, age 85, of Elmhurst, Army Veteran, Retired from Lucent Technologies as an Electrical Engineer with 40 years of service; beloved husband of Gloria R., nee Stella; loving father of Thomas (Karla), Catherine (Paul) Burys and Daniel (Svetlana); cherished Papa of Kristina, Sam, Kira, Garrett, Carlo, Valeria and Sofia; dear brother of the late Lena (the late Paul) Tolva; fond uncle of Maria Tolva (Mark) Mack. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please note that the family thanks all attendees in advance for their show of support, however facility capacity is limited and we request all attendees maintain social distancing, wear a mask and be respectful of the time so all have a chance to pay their condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, 1140 West Jackson, Chicago, IL 60607 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Gibbons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
Gibbons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved