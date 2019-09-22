Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1107 N. Orleans
Chicago, IL

Anthony J. Gutilla Obituary
Anthony J. "Tony" Gutilla. Beloved son of the late Sam and the late Rose Marie Gutilla; loving brother of the late Marty Gutilla; fond uncle of Shauna (Ron) Kelley and Sam Gutilla; great uncle of Anna and Christopher Kelley; dear cousin and friend of many. Family and Friends are asked to meet Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1107 N. Orleans, Chicago, IL 60610 for Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment is Private. Please omit flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Cumberland Chapels. Info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
