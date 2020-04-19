Home

Gibbons Funeral Home
134 South York Road
Elmhurst, IL 60126
(630) 832-0018
Anthony J. Kaski Obituary
Anthony J. Kaski, age 89, of Elmhurst, veteran USMC; beloved husband of the late Dorothy J., nee Panek; loving father of Martin, Susan (James) Spanos, Diane (Richard) Beck and Michael; proud grandfather of David and Lauren Spanos; dear brother of Cecilia (the late Edward) Kandl and Eugene (Jeanne). Funeral Services and Interment are private at this time. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life are being planned for later this year. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
