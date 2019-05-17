Home

Anthony, 66, of Palatine, IL., passed away Tuesday after battling cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Marra. He is survived by his wife, Kendalene, his three children, Melissa, Matthew, and Stefanie. His brother, Frank (Maureen), as well as his niece, nephews, and numerous close cousins, aunts, uncles, & dear friends. Tony spent the majority of his career at Amtote International, as the systems manager. After traveling to parks for the remainder of his time there, he retired at 65. A memorial service in Anthony's honor will be held on Saturday May 18th, 10 AM to 2 PM, at Meadows Funeral Home in Rolling Meadows.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 17, 2019
