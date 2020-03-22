Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Mestan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony J. Mestan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Mestan Obituary
Anthony J. Mestan, age 81; beloved husband of Claire (nee Abugelis); loving father of Anthony W. (Jamie) and Joseph V. Mestan; dear brother of Daniel (Dorothy) Mestan; cherished brother-in-law of Laura (the late Craig) Cegielski and Doris (Richard) Leifert; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -