Anthony J. Mestan, age 81; beloved husband of Claire (nee Abugelis); loving father of Anthony W. (Jamie) and Joseph V. Mestan; dear brother of Daniel (Dorothy) Mestan; cherished brother-in-law of Laura (the late Craig) Cegielski and Doris (Richard) Leifert; fond uncle and great uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be private. A memorial mass and celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020