Anthony J. Modica, age 101, of Mt. Prospect passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Loving husband of the late Betty; dear father of David and William (Georgia); proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Anthony proudly served as a First Sargeant in the US Army during WWII. Visitation Monday, Feb 24, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Service Tuesay 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020