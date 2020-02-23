Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
View Map

Anthony J. Modica


1918 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony J. Modica Obituary
Anthony J. Modica, age 101, of Mt. Prospect passed away Feb. 20, 2020. Loving husband of the late Betty; dear father of David and William (Georgia); proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Anthony proudly served as a First Sargeant in the US Army during WWII. Visitation Monday, Feb 24, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Service Tuesay 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For info: (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matz Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -