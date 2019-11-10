|
Anthony J. Murphy, age 62, beloved husband of Catherine "Cathy" Murphy nee Becker. Loving father of Catherine (Wade) Harold, Eileen (Luis) Lopez, Anthony and Patrick Murphy, devoted grandfather of 5, fond son of Margaret and the late Martin J. Murphy, dear brother of Martin (Wendy) and Michael Murphy, Patricia (James) Esbrook and Eileen Murphy (Yvette Gonzalez). Memorial visitation Monday, Nov.11 at. St. Mary of the Angels Church, 1850 N. Hermitage, Chicago,IL 60622, from 9:00 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am, interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Mary of the Angels Parish. Funeral info: John E. Maloney FH. (773) 764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019