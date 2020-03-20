|
|
Anthony J. "Tony" Nickele. Age 88 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Betty Jean, nee Weber. Loving father of Gregory (Teri), Jeffrey, Thomas (Jane) and Jennifer. Devoted grandfather of Katie, Kristi, Courtney, Lauren, Kelly, Thomas Jr., Annie, Matthew and Meghan. Proud uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Angeline and Alberto; Siblings: Sr. Josephine (Sisters of Providence), Joseph (the late Marie), Albert (Victoria), Angelo (Nancy) and Reno (Maryanne). Due to the recent health concerns a private family funeral mass was held on Thursday at St. Paul of the Cross Church followed by burial in All Saints Cemetery. The Nickele Family will announce a memorial service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The , , , or Rainbow Hospice, www.rainbowhospice.org are appreciated. For further info. or to sign the online guestbook please visit www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2020