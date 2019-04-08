|
Anthony J. "Tony" Papaleo, Jr., Age 66, Born into Eternal Life on April 4, 2019. Tony is survived by his two loving daughters, Angela (Charles) Collier and Lily Papaleo; and their mother, Mary Jo Papaleo. Proud "Pops" of Lydia. Beloved son of the late Anthony J. Sr. and Joan Papaleo. Dear brother of Jo Ann (Harold) Hanley, John (the late Holly), and the late Thomas Papaleo. Fond "Uncle Tony" to a number of nieces and nephews. Tony is fondly remembered as an entertainer and all-around wise guy. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at St. Walter Church, 118th St. & Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Wednesday morning for Mass at 10:00am. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2019