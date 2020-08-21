Anthony J. Petric, 77, of Elk Grove Village. Loving father of Martin Petric and Joe Petric. Cherished grandfather of Anthony, Allison, and Amanda Petric. Dear brother of Marija (Uubo) Zlendic, Julka (Graham) Busby, and Gojka (Miroslav) Ivelic. Fond uncle of many.
Visitation Monday 3:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway) Mount Prospect. Funeral Tuesday, 9:45 A.M. from the funeral home to St. Julian Church, 601 Biesterfield Rd., Elk Grove Village 60007 for Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Information call 847-255-7800 orwww.friedrichsfh.com