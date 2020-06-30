Anthony J. Rudis, Jr., of Manhattan, IL. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and dear friends June 27, 2020 at his residence at the age of 78. Cherished father of Christina Marie and A.J. Rudis, III. Beloved brother of Rosemary(Edvardas) Jurjonas, Mark Rudis, and the late Margarita Krupa. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary P. Rudis, nee Juozaitis, and Anthony J. Rudis, Sr. Anthony was the Chief Operating Officer of Rockwell Engineering until his retirement. He attended Campion Academy in Prarie Du Chien, WI., and Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. He was Past President of the Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce of America, and was a licensed Ham Radio operator since 1954 using the call sign W9ANT, a licensed private pilot, and an Honorably Discharged Veteran of the United States Air Force National Guard, and a Trustee for Northwest Homer Fire Department. Funeral services and interment will take place Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. at the Interment Chapel at St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery, 4401 West 111th St., Chicago, IL. 60655. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park and will be deeply appreciated. Petkus & Son Funeral Directors in charge of arrangements. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.