Anthony "Tony" J. Segretto, age 94, WWII Army Veteran, at rest May 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Clara Rose Segretto for 62 years. Loving father of Salvatore (Susan) Segretto, Anthony (Laura) Segretto and the late Joseph Segretto. Devoted grandfather of Anthony, Michael (Nicole), Sean (Allie), Stephanie (Andre), Nicholas and Christopher Segretto. Cherished great-grandfather of 3. Dear brother of Victoria, Grace and the late James, Clara and Rose. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Tony was a proud Teamster Union Steward, he worked for Air Express International and retired after over 40 years of dedicated service. Visitation Wednesday June 5th from 9:00 am until time of Mass 10:00 am at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church 306 W. Fourth Street, Hinsdale. Entombment: Queen of Heaven Cemetery – Christ The King Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to would be appreciated. Service information: Adolf Funeral Home – Willowbrook. 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019