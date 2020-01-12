Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
Anthony J. Socieszczyk Obituary
Anthony J. Socieszczyk, 75, of Streamwood, husband of the late Diane, dad of David (Maureen), John and Jason; grandpa of Adrianna, Timothy (fiancee Katy), Anthony, Lorelei, Ryan, Caitlyn, Connor, Molly, Mikey and Sabrina; brother of the late Bernadette (Bernard) Gaesor. Visitation Monday 3:00 - 9:00 pm at The Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd.(at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory following services. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020
