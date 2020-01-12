|
Anthony J. Socieszczyk, 75, of Streamwood, husband of the late Diane, dad of David (Maureen), John and Jason; grandpa of Adrianna, Timothy (fiancee Katy), Anthony, Lorelei, Ryan, Caitlyn, Connor, Molly, Mikey and Sabrina; brother of the late Bernadette (Bernard) Gaesor. Visitation Monday 3:00 - 9:00 pm at The Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Rd.(at Stearns Rd.) Bartlett. Funeral Tuesday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Cremation private at the Countryside Crematory following services. 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020