The Horatio Alger Association mourns the passing of Anthony J. "Tony" Terlato, 2006 Horatio Alger Award recipient. A successful businessman in the wine and spirits industry, Tony was also a generous philanthropist. He was committed to upholding and advancing the Association's mission to support scholarship programs and services for promising young people who have critical financial needs and face severe adversities.



We are grateful to Tony for his contributions and dedication to our organization and extend our heartfelt condolences to his Life Partner Jo, and his family and friends.





