1/1
Anthony J. "Tony" Terlato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Horatio Alger Association mourns the passing of Anthony J. "Tony" Terlato, 2006 Horatio Alger Award recipient. A successful businessman in the wine and spirits industry, Tony was also a generous philanthropist. He was committed to upholding and advancing the Association's mission to support scholarship programs and services for promising young people who have critical financial needs and face severe adversities.

We are grateful to Tony for his contributions and dedication to our organization and extend our heartfelt condolences to his Life Partner Jo, and his family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved