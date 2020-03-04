|
Anthony J. Tufano, U.S. Army Veteran. Cherished father of Theresa (Michael) Platt, Deborah (Wade Weyer) Punda, James Tufano & Geri (Richard) Sterling. Beloved grandfather of many. Loving brother of Dolores Koziel, Madeline Podrazik, Marge Thomas, Sandra Taxler, Lou Campo, Lyle Wilson & the late Michael Campo. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Albert the Great Church, Burbank, for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020