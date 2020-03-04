Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
8:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Albert the Great Church
Burbank, IL
Anthony J. Tufano

Anthony J. Tufano Obituary
Anthony J. Tufano, U.S. Army Veteran. Cherished father of Theresa (Michael) Platt, Deborah (Wade Weyer) Punda, James Tufano & Geri (Richard) Sterling. Beloved grandfather of many. Loving brother of Dolores Koziel, Madeline Podrazik, Marge Thomas, Sandra Taxler, Lou Campo, Lyle Wilson & the late Michael Campo. Proud uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 8:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. Oak Lawn to St. Albert the Great Church, Burbank, for Mass at 9:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020
