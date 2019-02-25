|
Anthony J. Vazquez, age, 84, of Skokie. Beloved husband of Isabelle, nee Trevino; loving father of Anthony "Tony" J. III and Rebecca "Gigi" Vazquez; cherished grandfather of Ana Maria and Anthony J. IV; fond brother of Jorge and the late Sergio; uncle to several nieces and nephews. Visitation, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 9:30 a.m., until the time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019