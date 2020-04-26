|
|
Anthony "Tony" Karas of Lisle passed away on April 23, 2020. Tony was born in Chicago on January 19, 1924. On August 24, 1952 he married Mary Skuteris. She preceded him in death in 2015. He began his coaching career at Kirkland High School and served as Athletic Director at St. Charles High School before moving to Macomb, IL in 1965. Tony is survived by four children, Regina (Jim) Devers, Peter (Debbie) Karas, Liz (Mark) Brown and Mike (Stephanie) Karas; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private service will be held. Donations to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Chicago or Western Illinois University Leatherneck Club appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020