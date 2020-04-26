Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Anthony Karas
Anthony James Karas


1924 - 2020
Anthony James Karas Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Karas of Lisle passed away on April 23, 2020. Tony was born in Chicago on January 19, 1924. On August 24, 1952 he married Mary Skuteris. She preceded him in death in 2015. He began his coaching career at Kirkland High School and served as Athletic Director at St. Charles High School before moving to Macomb, IL in 1965. Tony is survived by four children, Regina (Jim) Devers, Peter (Debbie) Karas, Liz (Mark) Brown and Mike (Stephanie) Karas; 11 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A private service will be held. Donations to Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Chicago or Western Illinois University Leatherneck Club appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
