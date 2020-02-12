Home

MSgt. Anthony James Klesen Jr., US Air Force (Ret.)


1946 - 2020
MSgt Anthony James "Tony" Klesen Jr, 73, of Bartlett, died Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born September 11, 1946 in Chicago. Tony retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force Tony worked as a quality engineer for Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Beloved husband of Patricia (Nee Kowalski) and the late Stephanie (Nee Radliff); loving dad of Anthony James III and Kimberly Ann (Christopher) Stanley; cherished grandpa of Dakota and caring son of the late Anthony James, Sr and Eleanor (Nee Soske). Memorial visitation Thursday, February 13 from 3:00p.m. until time of service 7:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S Roselle Rd (1/4 mile south of Irving Park Rd), Roselle. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to in Tony's name would be appreciated. 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
