1/1
Anthony Jaslowski
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Jaslowski passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home in Lemont, Illinois. He was born on July 26, 1935 to Anthony and Rose Jaslowski in Chicago, Illinois. He was the second oldest of eight children and married his wife Patricia (née Szot) on June 1, 1957. He spent over 30 years as a Chicago fire fighter and Lieutenant and was also a skilled Mason who built homes for family and friends and as a business. He was active in his community for many years whether it was building little league fields, coaching, attending his kids countless band concerts, sporting events, multiple graduations and helping his parish and schools. After retirement, Tony took loving care of his wife, who preceded him in death, attending countless grandkids school events, graduations, weddings, soccer, hockey, basketball, swimming and equestrian events, rain, snow or shine. He enjoyed fishing, camping, long walks and crafting wood projects for his family and friends. Tony was an avid Chicago Sports Fan attending many memorable games, with the Cubs and Bears leading the list. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and loyal friend and is survived by his four children, Geralyn (Harold) Krug, Michael (Ellen), Anthony (Rochelle), and Richard (April). He is also survived by his siblings Joanie Wojnarowski, Grace Stack, William, Theresa Lopez, Jack (Inez), Rosemary Hamaker, and Tom; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11am at Saint Bernard Parish, 13030 W. 143rd Street, Homer Glen, IL 60491 with interment alongside his wife Patricia at Resurrection Cemetery, 7200 Archer Road, Justice, IL 60458. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance burn survivor support programs (www.IFSA.org/ways-to-give/web-giving) or in memory of Anthony Jaslowski at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Anthony Jaslowski Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615 or you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/anthony-jaslowski


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Saint Bernard Parish
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved