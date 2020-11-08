Anthony Jaslowski passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at his home in Lemont, Illinois. He was born on July 26, 1935 to Anthony and Rose Jaslowski in Chicago, Illinois. He was the second oldest of eight children and married his wife Patricia (née Szot) on June 1, 1957. He spent over 30 years as a Chicago fire fighter and Lieutenant and was also a skilled Mason who built homes for family and friends and as a business. He was active in his community for many years whether it was building little league fields, coaching, attending his kids countless band concerts, sporting events, multiple graduations and helping his parish and schools. After retirement, Tony took loving care of his wife, who preceded him in death, attending countless grandkids school events, graduations, weddings, soccer, hockey, basketball, swimming and equestrian events, rain, snow or shine. He enjoyed fishing, camping, long walks and crafting wood projects for his family and friends. Tony was an avid Chicago Sports Fan attending many memorable games, with the Cubs and Bears leading the list. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and loyal friend and is survived by his four children, Geralyn (Harold) Krug, Michael (Ellen), Anthony (Rochelle), and Richard (April). He is also survived by his siblings Joanie Wojnarowski, Grace Stack, William, Theresa Lopez, Jack (Inez), Rosemary Hamaker, and Tom; 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11am at Saint Bernard Parish, 13030 W. 143rd Street, Homer Glen, IL 60491 with interment alongside his wife Patricia at Resurrection Cemetery, 7200 Archer Road, Justice, IL 60458. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance burn survivor support programs (www.IFSA.org/ways-to-give/web-giving
) or in memory of Anthony Jaslowski at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the "University of Chicago Medicine" and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Anthony Jaslowski Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615 or you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/anthony-jaslowski