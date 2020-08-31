1/1
Anthony John Antonaitis
Anthony "Tony" John Antonaitis, age 58, lifelong resident of Brighton Park, was born into eternity on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was the loving son of the late Stasys and Christa Antonaitis. Beloved brother of Dorothea (Bruce) Nawara, Henry, Regina (Michael) Merda and Sophia (Jeff) Gale. Dearest uncle of Stephen, Douglas, Adam (Danielle), Nicholas, Alex (Amber), Garrett (Leah), Weston, Maggie; and great-uncle of Caleb, Alexandria and Olivia. He joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed overseas, then returned to Chicago and began his career in management at Certified Automotive Warehouse, Inc. and then was a longtime employee of Warren Oil Co. Tony's charismatic personality made him a friend to many. He always had a smile to share along with a great story or anecdote. He was a very special guy. Visitation Wednesday Sept. 2nd, 3-9 PM at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (Palos Hills). Funeral service Wednesday evening 7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pacific Garden Mission or Harvest.org will be appreciated. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974-4410



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 31, 2020.
1 entry
August 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
