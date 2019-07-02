Home

Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane Street
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Petronille Church
420 Glenwood Ave
Glen Ellyn, IL
Anthony Joseph Dobosz Obituary
Anthony Joseph Dobosz, 93, of Glen Ellyn, passed away peacefully at home, with his two sons, Bob and Jim at his side Saturday, June 29, 2019. Tony, had been preceded in death by his beautiful wife Genevieve "Janie" in 2007 and his firstborn son Michael, in 1966. This wonderful man leaves behind so many that have had the pleasure to have known him in his lifetime: His loving children, Robert (Sally), Margaret (Lester) Brol, Janine (Kelly) Rollins, James (Dana). 9 cherished grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Visitation is Sunday, July 7th from 3-8 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St. Glen Ellyn. Funeral Mass, Monday, 10 AM at St. Petronille Church, 420 Glenwood Ave. Glen Ellyn (630-469-0032). Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Memorial gifts in Anthony's memory can be made to The Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, 1501 Lee Highway, Suite 300, Arlington, VA 22209. Or: themedalofhonor.com Enhanced obituary at www.leonardmemorialhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 2, 2019
