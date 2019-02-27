Anthony "Tony" Joseph Santucci, 96, born on March 21, 1922 lately of Wheaton, IL (formerly of Broadview) passed away on Wednesday evening Feb. 20, 2019 of natural causes at Central DuPage Hospital. Anthony was born in Chicago, son of the late Michael and Alessandra Santucci. He was married to the late Lorraine (nee Jensen) Santucci for 69 years. While serving his country in the US Army for 3 years during World War II in the European Theater, he was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge. Serving as a 2nd Lieutenant, he received the Purple Heart for military merit and was awarded the Coeur de Guerre from General DeGaulle. After more than ten years of volunteering with his fellow veterans, "his guys," at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital, the thrill of Tony's life was his trip with Honor Flight Chicago along with 90 other WWII veterans, an experience he shared with everyone. He loved to golf, dance to big band and swing music, swim and make great deals on cars.Anthony had a colorful work history, a jack of all trades, and was most proud of his civil engineering accomplishments. He is survived by his four children Dennis (Judith) Santucci of Elmhurst, IL; Sandra (Santucci) Stamer of Glen Ellyn, IL; Michael Santucci of Prescott, AZ; and LinMarie DiCianni of Wheeler, OR. He was grandpa to eight grandchildren, and had sixteen great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Anthony was preceded in death by his siblings Louis Santucci, Theresa Vigna, and Francis Santucci.A memorial service will be held at Brust Funeral Home, 135 S. Main Street, Lombard, IL at 11:30am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 with visitation beginning at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Rd. Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 (www.honorflightchicago.org). Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary