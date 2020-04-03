|
Anthony L. "Tony" Signorelli, of Naperville, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. Born in Chicago August 29, 1932, Tony was the devoted and treasured husband for 67 years to Betty Dale "Betts" (nee Hanson); dear brother to Phyllis "Jean" and Albert (Maryann) and the late Carl (Joan); proud father to Scott (Jean) and Mark; beloved grandfather to Kyle, Dana (Ajay), and Rachel (Chris); fond uncle and great-uncle to countless nephews and nieces.
Principled, personable and playful, Tony was first a family man, committed to his wife, sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed a successful, decades long career in sales, beginning with Gibson Greeting Cards and finally as Vice President and General Manager of Oak Brook Office Supply and Equipment Corporation.
Throughout his sales career, he dedicated years of service to others. As a proud Rotarian, Tony lived by their motto, "Service Above Self." He had 54 years of perfect attendance, was a past president of both the Hillside and Oak Brook clubs, served three times as a District Secretary, was a recipient of the Cedric Pope Award, and named a Paul Harris Fellow for Oak Brook.
In addition to his commitment to Rotary International, Tony had been a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church, an Ambassador to the United Way, a member of the Oak Brook Association of Commerce and Industry, and a board member for the former West Suburban School for the Handicapped. Before becoming Director of Community & Corporate Operations for the Ray Graham Association for People With Disabilities, he volunteered there for many years, and named volunteer of the year in 1985.
Never at a loss for words, Tony always had a "true story" for anyone willing to listen. A service celebrating his life will be held at a later date - you know we'll get a "round tuit."
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Ray Graham Association For People With Disabilities would be appreciated. https://www.raygraham.org/donate/. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264
