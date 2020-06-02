Anthony M. Caliendo
Anthony M. Caliendo, Korean War Veteran, age 88, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dolores A. for 66 wonderful years. Loving Father of Anthony R. (Barbara) and Lori A. (the late John) D'Alessandro; cherished son of the late Raffaele and Theresa (LaMontagna) Caliendo; cherished grandfather of Nicole (Nicholas) Pellegrini, John L. D'Alessandro II, and Anthony M. Caliendo II; dearest great-grandfather to Nicholas and Noelle Pellegrini; dear brother of Philomena (John) Sepka, the late Mary (Joseph) Nicosia, Mario (Virginia) Caliendo, Catherine (Michael) Torchia, Phillip (Mary) Caliendo, Jenny (Alfred) Taconi and Anna Marie (Robert) Villa; brother-in-law of Daniel (Nancy) Coglianese; fond uncle and friend to many. Due to the Current Covid-19 outbreak all services are private and the interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information call (708)456-8300.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
