Anthony M. Kovacic, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor nee Linhardt & Anne nee Studeny. Loving father of Toni (the late Ralph) Cook & Janice (Craig) Bohn. Dear stepfather of Janet (Keith) Kallen & the late Paul & Diane Bohn. Cherished grandfather of Alex, Jonathan, Matthew & Bryan. Proud great grandfather of Avalynn, Benjamin, Kaylei & Alexander. Treasured brother of Mary (the late John) Onohan. Fond uncle of Alan Fink, Claudia Simon & Maryann Jackson. All Services private. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 9, 2020.