Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Resources
Anthony M. Levigne Obituary
Anthony M. Levigne, age 28; Beloved son of William Det. C.P.D. and Kathleen Levigne (nee Callahan); Cherished grandson of Joseph and Barbara Levigne & the late James and Adrian Callahan; Dear nephew of Michelle (Michael) Power, Mary Beth Prosapio, Joseph (Theresa), Michael (Lynn) Levigne. Lori (Chris) Gromala and the late Helen (the late John) Johnson; Loving cousin and friend to many. Visitation Thursday 3 to 9 PM; Funeral Friday 9:15 AM from the Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 4727 W. 103rd st., to St. Bede the Venerable Church for Mass at 10:00 AM; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Member of Operating Engineers Local 399. Please sign guest book at blakelamboaklawn.com, for info 708-636-1193
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 13, 2019
