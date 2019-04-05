|
Anthony M. Saporito, suddenly, age 56, at rest March 27, 2019. Beloved son of Alfred C. Saporito and Marjorie Saporito (nee White); loving brother of the late Anthony; dear cousin of several. Funeral Mass Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Divine Infant Church 1601 Newcastle, Westchester. Visitation at the Church from 9 A.M. till time of Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Anthony P. Cappetta, Director
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019