Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Infant Church
1601 Newcastle
Westchester, IL
Anthony M. Saporito Obituary
Anthony M. Saporito, suddenly, age 56, at rest March 27, 2019. Beloved son of Alfred C. Saporito and Marjorie Saporito (nee White); loving brother of the late Anthony; dear cousin of several. Funeral Mass Saturday April 6, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Divine Infant Church 1601 Newcastle, Westchester. Visitation at the Church from 9 A.M. till time of Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-852-8000 or www.westsuburbanfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to West Suburban Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Anthony P. Cappetta, Director
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2019
