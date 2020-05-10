Fr Tony you were a classmate at QPS North then South. You were a pal. You officiated at our weeding at Mary Seat of Wisdom along with John Cusick. When the fortieth anniversary was held in 2010 I looked forward to seeing you. Yo did not show. Gosh I wish you would have joined us. I had a mass said for you at the Basilica on the campus at Notre Dame. I doubt you will need more blessings. You were one of many at QPS that I honored. You were a great pal joe zavislak

