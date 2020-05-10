Reverend Anthony M. Talarico, age 75, Born into Eternal Life on April 30, 2020.
Beloved son of the late Frank and Angela Talarico, nee Gallo; beloved brother of the late Richard Anthony Talarico. Dear nephew and cousin of the Gallo, Talarico and Coletta families. Fr. Tony is leaving behind his dearest loving Irish Wolfhound companion, Finn. Father Talarico was born on August 9, 1944 in Chicago. Fr. Anthony attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, Niles College Seminary and the University of St Mary of the Lake Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein IL. Father Talarico was ordained to the priesthood on May 13, 1970 by Cardinal John Patrick Cody. Fr. Tony was associate pastor of the following parishes: St Priscilla, Chicago and Immaculate Conception, Highland Park. He then served as pastor of St Aloysius and Holy Rosary Parishes in Chicago, and Holy Ghost Parish, South Holland, where he continued to reside after his retirement in 2018. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when we are able to safely gather and celebrate Father Talarico's life. Brief services were held at Smits Funeral Home followed by interment at St. Mary's cemetery, Evergreen Park IL. For more info please call 708-333-7000 or view the service that was held and sign the guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
Beloved son of the late Frank and Angela Talarico, nee Gallo; beloved brother of the late Richard Anthony Talarico. Dear nephew and cousin of the Gallo, Talarico and Coletta families. Fr. Tony is leaving behind his dearest loving Irish Wolfhound companion, Finn. Father Talarico was born on August 9, 1944 in Chicago. Fr. Anthony attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, Niles College Seminary and the University of St Mary of the Lake Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein IL. Father Talarico was ordained to the priesthood on May 13, 1970 by Cardinal John Patrick Cody. Fr. Tony was associate pastor of the following parishes: St Priscilla, Chicago and Immaculate Conception, Highland Park. He then served as pastor of St Aloysius and Holy Rosary Parishes in Chicago, and Holy Ghost Parish, South Holland, where he continued to reside after his retirement in 2018. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when we are able to safely gather and celebrate Father Talarico's life. Brief services were held at Smits Funeral Home followed by interment at St. Mary's cemetery, Evergreen Park IL. For more info please call 708-333-7000 or view the service that was held and sign the guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.