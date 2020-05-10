Anthony M. Talarico
1944 - 2020
Reverend Anthony M. Talarico, age 75, Born into Eternal Life on April 30, 2020.

Beloved son of the late Frank and Angela Talarico, nee Gallo; beloved brother of the late Richard Anthony Talarico. Dear nephew and cousin of the Gallo, Talarico and Coletta families. Fr. Tony is leaving behind his dearest loving Irish Wolfhound companion, Finn. Father Talarico was born on August 9, 1944 in Chicago. Fr. Anthony attended Quigley Preparatory Seminary in Chicago, Niles College Seminary and the University of St Mary of the Lake Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein IL. Father Talarico was ordained to the priesthood on May 13, 1970 by Cardinal John Patrick Cody. Fr. Tony was associate pastor of the following parishes: St Priscilla, Chicago and Immaculate Conception, Highland Park. He then served as pastor of St Aloysius and Holy Rosary Parishes in Chicago, and Holy Ghost Parish, South Holland, where he continued to reside after his retirement in 2018. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when we are able to safely gather and celebrate Father Talarico's life. Brief services were held at Smits Funeral Home followed by interment at St. Mary's cemetery, Evergreen Park IL. For more info please call 708-333-7000 or view the service that was held and sign the guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Fr Tony you were a classmate at QPS North then South. You were a pal. You officiated at our weeding at Mary Seat of Wisdom along with John Cusick. When the fortieth anniversary was held in 2010 I looked forward to seeing you. Yo did not show. Gosh I wish you would have joined us. I had a mass said for you at the Basilica on the campus at Notre Dame. I doubt you will need more blessings. You were one of many at QPS that I honored. You were a great pal joe zavislak
joseph zavislak
Classmate
May 5, 2020
God rest your soul, Father
Ursula Konkol
May 5, 2020
ETERNAL REST FATHER as you celebrate
your GOLDEN JUBILEE with God.
Fr. joe colletti
May 5, 2020
Rest Father Anthony
Frank Donato
Family
May 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Paula Farier
May 4, 2020
Father was a friend to all at Holy Ghost parish. He was a real tell it like it is type priest. He was quick to laugh and ready with a good comeback. He was there for me in good times and sad times, officiating at family funerals. His memory will always be with the people of Holy Ghost. Rest In Peace, Father. Your work is done.
Madeleine Yonker
Friend
May 4, 2020
He was a wonderful priest and a wonderful spiritual leader. He was always interested in everyones family and will be greatly missed.
Shirley Kaczala
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
Ted Biscan
Friend
