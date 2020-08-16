1/
Anthony M. Triolo
Anthony M. Triolo, beloved husband of Donna Rae (nee Greco); devoted father of Francine (Tom) Beltrame and Michael (Carlton) Triolo-Sapp; dear papa T of Krista & Kaitlyn Beltrame, Nathaniel & Alexander Triolo-Sapp; dear brother of the late Antoinette (the late Eugene) Barreca and Angeline (the late Lawrence) Jehlik; proud companion to his dog Bella; dear uncle, son-in-law, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. until 12 Noon at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.). Funeral Service 12 Noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a cancer research charity of your choice.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Chapels
AUG
17
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
