Anthony M. Cocco, of Chicago, died on October 17, 2020 at the age of 60 following complications with Graft vs. Host disease. Tony was born on August 6, 1960 to Anthony and Kathryn Cocco. Growing up in Chicago's Little Italy, Tony enjoyed weekly Sunday dinners with his family, where his grandmother indulged his adventurous palate. In 1979, Tony graduated from St. Patrick High School and earned his Eagle Scout rank from the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from the University of Illinois-Chicago in 1984. Tony worked in inventory management at Schwarz Supply Source for over 20 years. Outside of work, he could usually be found trying new food and restaurants with his wife, talking sports with his son, or doing the Chicago Tribune's Sunday word game with his daughter. He was known for his love of Pi Day (March 14) and his quick wit. Tony is predeceased by his father, Anthony Cocco. He is survived by his wife, Kerry (née Harrington); their two children, Zachary and Sarah; his mother, Kathryn; and his siblings, Teresa Cocco (Wayne Pianovski) and Daniel (Sherece) Cocco. A memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center & Rainbow Hospice and Palliative Care.





