Anthony Marsilio, Age 21 passed away October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after he courageously battled Leukemia for many years. Beloved son of Afonso and Maria (nee Calabrese). Cherished grandson of Salvatore and Giuseppa (nee Muscarino) and the late Antonio and Marlene Marsilio. Devoted nephew of Frank (Betty) Calabrese, Josephine (Richard) Buendorf, Daniel (Traci) Calabrese, Marcos (Dora) Marsilio, Joe Marsilio and the late Laodicea Marsilio. Loving cousin of Salvo, Joey, Mariella, Aaron, Daniel, Abby, Gabby, Daley, Kedzie, Bruna, Bianca, Guilermo, Anna, Pedro and Joanna. Visitation Wednesday October 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday October 17 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019