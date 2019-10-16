Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Anthony Marsilio Obituary
Anthony Marsilio, Age 21 passed away October 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family, after he courageously battled Leukemia for many years. Beloved son of Afonso and Maria (nee Calabrese). Cherished grandson of Salvatore and Giuseppa (nee Muscarino) and the late Antonio and Marlene Marsilio. Devoted nephew of Frank (Betty) Calabrese, Josephine (Richard) Buendorf, Daniel (Traci) Calabrese, Marcos (Dora) Marsilio, Joe Marsilio and the late Laodicea Marsilio. Loving cousin of Salvo, Joey, Mariella, Aaron, Daniel, Abby, Gabby, Daley, Kedzie, Bruna, Bianca, Guilermo, Anna, Pedro and Joanna. Visitation Wednesday October 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday October 17 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Entombment Acacia Park Cemetery. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
