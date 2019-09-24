|
Anthony Mistretta, age 85, was a resident of Island Lake, IL for 33 years.
Anthony was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Retondo); loving father of Anthony (Hilda), Anna Berger and the late Carl; cherished papa of Anthony (Amanda), Robert and Thomas (Michelle); great papa of Steven, Zoey and Phineas. Anthony was born January 13, 1934 in Chicago, to the late Carl and Blanche (nee Cannizzo) Mistretta and passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home. Anthony proudly served in the United States Coast Guard.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL. 60084. Funeral service Friday, 11 am, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Transfiguration Cemetery. Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019