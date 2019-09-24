Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Mistretta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Mistretta


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Mistretta Obituary
Anthony Mistretta, age 85, was a resident of Island Lake, IL for 33 years.

Anthony was the beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Retondo); loving father of Anthony (Hilda), Anna Berger and the late Carl; cherished papa of Anthony (Amanda), Robert and Thomas (Michelle); great papa of Steven, Zoey and Phineas. Anthony was born January 13, 1934 in Chicago, to the late Carl and Blanche (nee Cannizzo) Mistretta and passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home. Anthony proudly served in the United States Coast Guard.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 4-8 pm at Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home 235 N. Main St., Wauconda, IL. 60084. Funeral service Friday, 11 am, at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Transfiguration Cemetery. Funeral information: 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at: www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now