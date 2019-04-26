Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Montana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Montana

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Montana Obituary
It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony Dominick Montana announces his passing on April 18, 2019. Born in Chicago on November 13, 1933 to Michael and Madeline (DeNardi) Montana, he resided in Las Vegas for the past 50 years and leaves behind many friends and associates. Tony had a keen sense of humor and was a man of many talents. He was an author and lifelong entrepreneur. Tony was preceded in death by his beloved parents and son Mickey, as well as his brothers Pasquale "Patsy" (Helen), Michael (Bernice) and Sam (Maryann), and his sisters Dora (Phillip) Bonelli, Anna (Charles) Passerelli, Joanne (Angelo "Bud") Masilotti and Phyllis (Louis) Caiafa. Always a supportive and loving uncle, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather at St. Domitilla Church at 11:45 a.m., 4940 Washington St, Hillside, IL 60162. Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) For info (630) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now