It is with great sadness that the family of Anthony Dominick Montana announces his passing on April 18, 2019. Born in Chicago on November 13, 1933 to Michael and Madeline (DeNardi) Montana, he resided in Las Vegas for the past 50 years and leaves behind many friends and associates. Tony had a keen sense of humor and was a man of many talents. He was an author and lifelong entrepreneur. Tony was preceded in death by his beloved parents and son Mickey, as well as his brothers Pasquale "Patsy" (Helen), Michael (Bernice) and Sam (Maryann), and his sisters Dora (Phillip) Bonelli, Anna (Charles) Passerelli, Joanne (Angelo "Bud") Masilotti and Phyllis (Louis) Caiafa. Always a supportive and loving uncle, he is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather at St. Domitilla Church at 11:45 a.m., 4940 Washington St, Hillside, IL 60162. Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Interment Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) For info (630) 889-1700 Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019