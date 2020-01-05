|
|
Anthony Raymond (Tony) Moriarty, 74, of Huntsville, AL passed away on Dec. 27. He lived life to the fullest until the day he died, enjoying his last Christmas at home with family. Tony was born in Vancouver, WA to Michael Patrick Moriarty and Eleanor Moriarty on February 21, 1945. He grew up in Chicago's Visitation Parish.
His legacy of hard work began early with paper routes, ushering at White Sox games, and loading trucks on the docks. He further supported himself while earning a bachelor's, master's, and PhD from University of Illinois. His career in education spanned teaching, coaching, guidance, and administration. He was a published author, and maintained a practice as a clinical psychologist, specializing in helping individuals, families, and police officers. He played football for U of I Navy Pier, and threw discus on the track team. He loved softball, tennis, racquetball, golf and jogging. He enjoyed reading, bird-watching and chess.
Tony is survived by his wife of 51 years, Allenda Gail (Smith) Moriarty, his daughter, Erin Moriarty Wade of Boca Raton, FL, her husband, David Wade, and their children Charleston, Ansley and Hudson Anthony; his daughter, Meghan Moriarty Nester of Huntsville, AL, her husband Tyler Nester, and their children James, Owen and Maia. Brother Gene (Fran) Moriarty; sisters Eleanor (Vince) Champagne, Karen Moriarty and Christine (Mark) Field; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Michael (Louise) Moriarty and Donald (Gloria) Moriarty; and sister Katy.
A celebration of his life will be held in Chicago on March 28 at a location TBD. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Leo High School Scholarship Fund (773-224-9600 ext. 209) or the Cap & Gown Project (www.capandgownproject.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020