Collman , Anthony P Anthony P. Collman, age 56, of Aurora, IL., died on June 6, 2019, after a valiant battle with cancer. Anthony was the beloved son of Bryn Henning of Fountain Hills, AZ and the late Ivan Collman of Yorkville, IL. Anthony was the father of Tonia Collman Mapes of Mesa, AZ. He was the dear brother of Kristin (Joseph) Brankin of Manitowoc, WI and Angela Collman Wilks of Fountain Hills, AZ. He left behind him three grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and several cousins. Private family service with interment will be held. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019