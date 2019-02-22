Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
Anthony P. Vincenti Obituary
Anthony P. Vincenti Jr., U.S. Army Veteran. Loving husband of the late Arlene Vincenti. Beloved father of Lawrence Vincenti, Jeannine (Donald) Blasing, and David Vincenti; cherished grandfather of Zach, Chase, and Ava. Fond brother of Frank Vincenti, Leo Vincenti, Mary Alice (Ron) Weber, and the late Lawrence Vincenti. Also nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Visitation Sunday 3 PM – 7 PM. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers donations to the Society of the Little Flower appreciated. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
