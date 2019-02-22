|
Anthony P. Vincenti Jr., U.S. Army Veteran. Loving husband of the late Arlene Vincenti. Beloved father of Lawrence Vincenti, Jeannine (Donald) Blasing, and David Vincenti; cherished grandfather of Zach, Chase, and Ava. Fond brother of Frank Vincenti, Leo Vincenti, Mary Alice (Ron) Weber, and the late Lawrence Vincenti. Also nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday, 9:15 AM from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Visitation Sunday 3 PM – 7 PM. Interment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers donations to the Society of the Little Flower appreciated. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019