Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Anthony Patrick Golden Obituary
Anthony Patrick Golden, 90, of Chicago, died peacefully at home April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen nee Kelly. Loving father of Igor, Kevin, Terence (Delia McDonough) and Timothy. Adored papa of Myles Golden. Brother of the late Tom, and the late sisters Kay & Rita. Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, May 3rd 2019, 9-10 AM, Old St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 700 West Adams, Chicago, IL 60661,followed by Memorial Mass at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Misericordia Home, 6300 N Ridge Ave. Chicago, IL 60660 https://www.misericordia.com. Info:www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773)472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 1, 2019
